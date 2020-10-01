1/
Cleo Stubblefield Bailey
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cleo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cleo Stubblefield Bailey

Brandon, MS - Cleo Stubblefield Bailey, age 98, a resident of Brandon, MS passed away to her Heavenly home on September 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Due to social distancing during this time the family will be having a private family service live streamed at www.bethelbcms.com with interment at Brandon Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Bailey was born in Brandon, MS on November 10, 1921 to Patrick Henry and Ruth Alice Owen Stubblefield. She was married to Arthur Edward Bailey for 44 years. Mrs. Bailey worked as an administrative assistant at UniFirst for many years before retiring. She was a volunteer at River Oaks Hospital and received the Volunteer of the Year Award. She was very active in her church at Bethel Baptist as a Sunday School teacher, and was active in the WMU. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends making them their favorite dishes. She loved her family and spending time with them brought great joy to her life. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Mrs. Bailey was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Edward Bailey; parents, Patrick Henry and Ruth Alice Owen Stubblefield; brother, William Owen "Sonny" Stubblefield and her son-in-law, Charles Burrage.

Mrs. Bailey is survived by her children, Pat Burrage, Sue (Vic) Salter, Buddy (Patrice) Bailey and Billy (Glenda) Bailey; 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; a close family friend, Martha Carter; and a host of friends.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church at www.bethelbcms.com.

You may offer your condolences at www.ottandlee.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved