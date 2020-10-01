Cleo Stubblefield Bailey
Brandon, MS - Cleo Stubblefield Bailey, age 98, a resident of Brandon, MS passed away to her Heavenly home on September 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Due to social distancing during this time the family will be having a private family service live streamed at www.bethelbcms.com
with interment at Brandon Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Bailey was born in Brandon, MS on November 10, 1921 to Patrick Henry and Ruth Alice Owen Stubblefield. She was married to Arthur Edward Bailey for 44 years. Mrs. Bailey worked as an administrative assistant at UniFirst for many years before retiring. She was a volunteer at River Oaks Hospital and received the Volunteer of the Year Award. She was very active in her church at Bethel Baptist as a Sunday School teacher, and was active in the WMU. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends making them their favorite dishes. She loved her family and spending time with them brought great joy to her life. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Mrs. Bailey was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Edward Bailey; parents, Patrick Henry and Ruth Alice Owen Stubblefield; brother, William Owen "Sonny" Stubblefield and her son-in-law, Charles Burrage.
Mrs. Bailey is survived by her children, Pat Burrage, Sue (Vic) Salter, Buddy (Patrice) Bailey and Billy (Glenda) Bailey; 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; a close family friend, Martha Carter; and a host of friends.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church at www.bethelbcms.com
.
You may offer your condolences at www.ottandlee.com
.