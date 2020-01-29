|
|
Cleta Joyce Robinson Howell
Ridgeland - Cleta Joyce Robinson Howell, 86, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Born in Taylorsville on February 22, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Roscoe and Rebe Hankins Robinson. Ms. Howell retired from Bellsouth/AT&T following 46 years of dedicated service. She was a wonderful, loving mother and friend and had been a longtime member of the Central Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Beta Sigma Phi, and Daughters of the Nile.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Lewis Howell.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020