Clyde Chesteen
Brandon - Clyde Chesteen, 91, of Brandon passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Jackson Veterans Home. Visitation will be 12-2pm Tuesday, November 5, with the funeral service beginning at 2pm, all at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl.
Clyde was born on March 7, 1928 in Kilmichael, MS to the late George Chesteen and Minnie Dees. He served in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country as a cook in WWII. He graduated from Draughon's Business College in 1948. From 1950-1975, he was married to Lois Braxton, and together they had three children. He was an entrepreneur and opened several businesses in Rankin County, including Flowood Mart in the 1960s. He enjoyed buying and selling real estate, and dedicated much of his life to the growth of Rankin County. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Clyde is preceded in death by his parents, George Chesteen and Minnie Dees; his daughter, Minnie Chesteen; his siblings, Vernon and Flora Chesteen; and long-term partners Ruth Usery and later Louise Poole. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Anthony (Shelby) of Philadelphia; his son Randolph "Randy" Chesteen of Terry; 4 grandchildren, Sharon and David Anthony, and Kimberly and Katherine "Katie" Chesteen; 2 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his dog, Miskelly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Batson's Children's Hospital.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019