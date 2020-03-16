|
Clyde D. Brooks
Jackson - Clyde David Brooks, age 69, has been called home to his Lord and Savior on March 12, 2020. He was born on May 29, 1950 to Hobart and Juanita Brooks in Magee, Mississippi.
David had a long career in banking. He worked for a number of years at Deposit Guaranty National Bank, both in the branch system and in the International Department. David joined First Commercial Bank in June of 2001. David served as Music Director at Pearl United Methodist Church in Pearl, MS, for 23 years.
He is preceded in passing by his beloved wife, Cynthia Brooks, his parents, Hobart and Juanita Brooks and his son in law, Reynolds Boykin.
David is survived by his loving children, Jennifer Brooks Valladares (Melvin) Jason Thomas Brooks (Christy), Stephanie Brooks Boykin(Reynolds); Sister, Karen Brooks Clement(Sammy); Grandchildren, Harrison James Brooks, Olivia Adele Boykin, and Sims Thomas Brooks.
A public visitation will be on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 5pm - 7pm at Natchez Trace Funeral Home, Madison. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11am at Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church Jackson at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts and donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Jackson Music Fund or - Cancer Center.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 16, 2020