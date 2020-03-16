Services
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.

Clyde D. Brooks


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde D. Brooks Obituary
Clyde D. Brooks

Jackson - Clyde David Brooks, age 69, has been called home to his Lord and Savior on March 12, 2020. He was born on May 29, 1950 to Hobart and Juanita Brooks in Magee, Mississippi.

David had a long career in banking. He worked for a number of years at Deposit Guaranty National Bank, both in the branch system and in the International Department. David joined First Commercial Bank in June of 2001. David served as Music Director at Pearl United Methodist Church in Pearl, MS, for 23 years.

He is preceded in passing by his beloved wife, Cynthia Brooks, his parents, Hobart and Juanita Brooks and his son in law, Reynolds Boykin.

David is survived by his loving children, Jennifer Brooks Valladares (Melvin) Jason Thomas Brooks (Christy), Stephanie Brooks Boykin(Reynolds); Sister, Karen Brooks Clement(Sammy); Grandchildren, Harrison James Brooks, Olivia Adele Boykin, and Sims Thomas Brooks.

A public visitation will be on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 5pm - 7pm at Natchez Trace Funeral Home, Madison. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11am at Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church Jackson at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts and donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Jackson Music Fund or - Cancer Center.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -