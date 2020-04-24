Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Resources
More Obituaries for Cms Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cms David Dan (Retired) Hart


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cms David Dan (Retired) Hart Obituary
CMS (Retired) David Dan Hart

Brandon, MS - David Dan Hart, age 76, former president of the Mississippi National Guard Noncommissioned Officers Association, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS is handling arrangements.

Mr. Hart, a Pickens native, served in the Mississippi National Guard from March 1964 until his retirement in September 1994. He served in numerous positions culminating as the Mississippi Air National Guard's State Command Chief Master Sergeant. He received numerous awards and decorations. Mr. Hart Served in various positions in the Mississippi National Guard Noncommissioned Officers Association and as its President, 1986-1987. He was employed by the Veterans Benefits Administration in Jackson, 2000-2003. He was a life member of the Pickens Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include wife, Ann; daughter, Dedra Harthcock and sons, Dan Hart of Madison and Sam Lemmon of Brandon; seven grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; two grandsons-in-law and a nephew, Allen Hart. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Roland Hart.

Memorials may be made to the Pickens

Presbyterian Church, Pickens, MS 39146.

You may offer your condolences at

www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cms's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
Download Now