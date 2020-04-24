|
CMS (Retired) David Dan Hart
Brandon, MS - David Dan Hart, age 76, former president of the Mississippi National Guard Noncommissioned Officers Association, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS is handling arrangements.
Mr. Hart, a Pickens native, served in the Mississippi National Guard from March 1964 until his retirement in September 1994. He served in numerous positions culminating as the Mississippi Air National Guard's State Command Chief Master Sergeant. He received numerous awards and decorations. Mr. Hart Served in various positions in the Mississippi National Guard Noncommissioned Officers Association and as its President, 1986-1987. He was employed by the Veterans Benefits Administration in Jackson, 2000-2003. He was a life member of the Pickens Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include wife, Ann; daughter, Dedra Harthcock and sons, Dan Hart of Madison and Sam Lemmon of Brandon; seven grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; two grandsons-in-law and a nephew, Allen Hart. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Roland Hart.
Memorials may be made to the Pickens
Presbyterian Church, Pickens, MS 39146.
