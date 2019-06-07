|
Coach Bill Griffiths
Jackson - Coach Bill Griffiths, devoted father, grandfather, friend, soccer legend, fisherman, golfer, and pianist, died on June 1, 2019. Born in Havana, Cuba, to Frances and William Griffiths, his birth name was Edley William Griffiths. He was the youngest of five siblings, often referred to as "the little one". At an early age, his loving parents sent him to live in Linstead, Jamaica, where his education and love of soccer began. His parents and siblings, Roy and Sylvia, preceded him in death.
After completing his Primary and Secondary education, Bill enlisted in the US Air Force where he served as a weather pilot. He later moved to Arlington, Texas, and worked briefly as a Sales Representative for Mobil Oil prior to developing his own businesses.
"Coach Bill" will always be the standard for coaches and mentors in Mississippi. No one in the soccer world, here, will duplicate what he accomplished on or off the field. There is no way to repay the counsel he gave to every child he coached.
Bill was a very smart man with all the right intentions. His integrity and morals were beyond reproach. He was a good friend, a great coach, and most importantly, a brother in Christ.
Surviving to celebrate the spirit of his generosity and his memory are: his children, Denise, Billy and Anthony; his grandchildren, Jade, Alexandra, Gabrielle and Tre'; surviving siblings, Myrtha and Gladys. He is also survived by: nephews, Donald, Ian, Maurice, and Michael; a niece, Carol; and a host of grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 7, 2019