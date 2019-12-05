|
Coach Thomas Caldwell Henry
Brandon - Thomas Caldwell Henry, 73, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his home in Brandon. A Memorial Service will be held this Saturday at 1pm at Brandon First United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at noon.
Coach Henry was born on December 23, 1945, the son of the late Enoch Arden Henry and Irva Lee Caldwell Henry. A native of Batesville, he was raised in Crystal Springs, graduated from Mississippi College and earned three Master's Degrees. He began his career as an Educator and Coach in Pike County, MS before moving to Brandon, MS where he served as Assistant Principal and the Defensive Coordinator for the high school football team. He later served as Head Principal of Pelahatchie High School and a consulting administrator for the Rankin County School System until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife Judy of Brandon; son Josh Henry of Brandon; daughter Kristen Wade and her husband Jonathan of Florence, MS; three grandchildren, Keegan and Ayden Ward, and their sister Allie Wade; his sister Carolyn and her husband Doug Bieniek of Montgomery, TX; his brother Bill and his wife Carole Henry of Tuscaloosa, AL; three generations of high school athletes; 8 NFL players; thousands of college graduates; hundreds and hundreds of scholarship recipients, Beta Club Convention kids, show choir fanatics, theatre nerds and science dorks; nephews and nieces and their kids too; each and every one empowered, enabled and encouraged to make their dreams come true, and know, by their own hard-fought experience, the joy of the game of living. And when the final whistle blew, he was still just a man. He lived. He died. But in between - he was, and will always be, our Coach.
