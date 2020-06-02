Col. J. Fred Abel, Jr. (USA Ret.)Brandon - Col. J. Fred Abel, Jr. (USA Ret.) died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. He was 91.A native of Belzoni, MS, born February 4, 1929, he was the son of the late James F. and Fannie Mae Abel. He graduated from Belzoni High School, class of 1947. He attended Mississippi State University where he received his baccalaureate and a master's degree in Agricultural Economics. He was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity.Col. Abel was a veteran of the Korean War having honorably served his country in the United States Army before remaining active in the US Army Reserves and National Guard for over 32 years. He was devoted to God, country, and family.Mr. Abel's career in agricultural sales and research spanned many decades. Some of his business endeavors included research for the National Cotton Council in Memphis; Cotton Inc., in Raleigh, NC; Delta and Pine Land; and the catfish industry. He was part of the team that developed the cotton module builder from the ground up which is utilized today in how approximately 90% of harvested cotton is compacted.Fred was the devoted and loving patriarch of his family. He was active in the Baptist faith, having taught Sunday School and serving as a Deacon. He attended Highland Colony Baptist Church. He was the collector of all family photographs and cherished the precious times with his family, and especially looked forward to the annual Abel family reunions at the Holmes County State Park. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Jewel Beatrice Guerieri; and a brother, Billie Joe Abel.He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kathryn B. Abel, of Brandon; son, James F. "Jim" Abel, III (Jane), of Waxhaw, NC; daughters, Debra Abel Comberrel (Darrin), of Metairie, LA and Nanci Abel Scoles (Todd), of Brandon; grandchildren: Christopher James Abel, Shelby Lynne Comberrel, Samantha Ann Comberrel, and Riley Kathryn Scoles; sister, Cammie A. Wilcox; brother, Gilmer Ray Abel; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Highland Colony Baptist Church, 1200 Highland Colony Parkway, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Jay Richardson officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez Trace Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Highland Colony Baptist Church, 1200 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland, MS 39157 or to the Veterans Home, attn: P. Johnson, 310 Autumn Ridge, Kosciusko, MS 39090.