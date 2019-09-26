|
Colebert Talmadge Irby, Sr.
Brandon - Colebert Talmadge Irby Sr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at his home in Pisgah, Mississippi. He was surrounded by his loving wife Betty Ann Hall Irby of fifty-six years and his children: Colebert Talmadge Irby Jr. (Leigh Ann), Lynn Irby Gates (Chris), and Carol Irby Simpson (Bill), and his seven proud grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Tommy C. Irby of Pisgah, and sister Lydia Johnson of Ludlow. Colebert was born in Morton, Mississippi, on July 25, 1939. He was the eldest son of Talmadge and Ruby Irby. Colebert graduated from Pisgah High School, then went on to Hinds Junior College where he played basketball and ran track. He attended Mississippi College until he enlisted in the Army National Guard to serve his country. While he was in the National Guard, Colebert was stationed at Fort Jackson, and Fort Belvoir, in Virginia. He had a lifelong love for music and grew up singing in the church and singing with his friends. He was naturally gifted and learned how to play the piano by ear. His voice was smooth. Colebert went on to play in several bands in the sixties; his first band was Rick and the Rockets. He recorded a record in Memphis, Tennessee, at the famous Sun Records. He was a songwriter and pianist who loved playing for his family and friends. He enjoyed singing in the choir at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Thursday September 26 at Breeland Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. and Friday, September 27 from 10:00 A.M. until the 11:00 funeral service at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Burial will be at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , and Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 26, 2019