Connie Black
Jackson - Connie Taylor Black, 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 20, 2020, in Jackson, Mississippi. Funeral services are scheduled for 1pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Pavilion at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson.
Mrs. Black was born in Lexington, Mississippi, to Joe and Willie Taylor. While in Lexington, she met her husband of 62 years, Donald Black. Together, they raised their family in Jackson where she retired after 34 years of service with the finance division of the Mississippi Department of Welfare. After her retirement, she and her husband moved to Brandon.
She loved her children dearly and was passionate about supporting them in all of their activities at Forest Hill High School. An avid Mississippi State Bulldog fan, she loved supporting all MSU sports, especially basketball. In her later years, she could often be heard ringing her personalized cowbell during any televised MSU sporting event. She loved to cook and to entertain friends and family, and she was known for her green thumb and love of flowers and butterflies. Her faith was an important part of her life. She was a former member of Oak Forest Baptist Church and an active member at Lakeshore Congregational Methodist Church in Byram where she participated in the Volunteer Sunday School class and Wednesday Night Prayer Group. Throughout her life, she was known for her selflessness and her Christlike example in providing for her family, for others, and for the less fortunate.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Black, her sisters, Cornelia Truitt and Janie Ruth Taylor, and her parents, Joe and Willie Taylor. She is survived by her children, Donny (Sue) Black of Bella Vista, AR, Donna (Bob) Scarpetta of Oldsmar, FL, Ronny (Jan) Black of Meridian, MS, and Diane (Cecil) Covington of Jackson, MS. She is also survived by six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to causes close to her heart, Lakeshore Congregational Methodist Church or the Mississippi Animal Rescue League.
The family would like to thank those who helped her during her later years for their support and love including Dr. Lee Sams and staff, Dr. Ayesha Khalid and staff, Dr. Alfredo Figueroa and staff, Kelly Campbell, RN, and Olene Luke.
Mrs. Black (fondly known as Mom, Mamaw, or Aunt Connie) was very loved and will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 21 to May 23, 2020.