|
|
Connie Lynn Brewer
Braxton - Connie Lynn Chappell Brewer, 62, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at her home in Braxton. A graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Ms. Brewer was born on June 25, 1956 to the late Vernon Jesse Chappell and Edna Earl Mulrine.
She is preceded in death by her siblings, Bruce Chappell, Robert "Bobby" Chappell, Vernon Jesse Chappell, Jr. and Clinton Chappell.
She is survived by her children, Tina Welch (Terry), Josh Brewer (Tasi), Candice Brewer; grandchildren, Kaylynn Welch, Scott Welch, Tara Brewer, Nathan Brewer, Lily Welch, Madison Brummett, Brookelynn Brewer, Kaylin Phillips, Bentley McCullam, Zoelynn Brewer, Matthew Brummett; siblings, Billy Chappell (Carol), Pat Anderson, Sandra Stanford, Roberta Hunt; and a special niece, Donna Mire (Joey).
Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 21, 2019