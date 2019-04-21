Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Brewer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Lynn Brewer


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Connie Lynn Brewer Obituary
Connie Lynn Brewer

Braxton - Connie Lynn Chappell Brewer, 62, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at her home in Braxton. A graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM.

Ms. Brewer was born on June 25, 1956 to the late Vernon Jesse Chappell and Edna Earl Mulrine.

She is preceded in death by her siblings, Bruce Chappell, Robert "Bobby" Chappell, Vernon Jesse Chappell, Jr. and Clinton Chappell.

She is survived by her children, Tina Welch (Terry), Josh Brewer (Tasi), Candice Brewer; grandchildren, Kaylynn Welch, Scott Welch, Tara Brewer, Nathan Brewer, Lily Welch, Madison Brummett, Brookelynn Brewer, Kaylin Phillips, Bentley McCullam, Zoelynn Brewer, Matthew Brummett; siblings, Billy Chappell (Carol), Pat Anderson, Sandra Stanford, Roberta Hunt; and a special niece, Donna Mire (Joey).

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.