Constance Angelica Frances Kerr Gallant
Hattiesburg - Constance Angelica Frances Kerr Gallant, widow of Leroy H. Gallant, passed away at her son's residence in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on the evening of Monday, June 10, 2019. She was born in Preston, County of Brighton in the United Kingdom on February 18, 1925 to Ronald and Alice Kerr.
She met her future husband in London during world War II. She moved to the United States and became a naturalized citizen in 1957.
In 1974, she began teaching at Northwest Junior College from where she retired after twenty-five years.
Mrs. Gallant moved to Hattiesburg to be near her grandchildren in 2000. She was an active parishioner in the Episcopal Church of the Ascension.
She is survived by her sons Alan of Las Vegas, Nevada, Henry (Gina) of Hattiesburg, grandson Drew (Katelyn) of Poplarville, granddaughters Lindsey and Brinkley of Hattiesburg, and three great-grandsons. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy and her mother and father.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 13, 2019