Services
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Ponder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Massey "Connie" Ponder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance Massey "Connie" Ponder Obituary
Constance Massey "Connie" Ponder

Brandon - Constance Massey ("Connie") Ponder was lifted into heaven on March 22, 2020.

She is survived by her husband Joel Ponder, daughters Baylee Grace Ponder, Jordan Alexandria Ponder, Lindsey Ponder Lewis (Hunter), and Taylor Ponder McKay (Kevin). Also surviving is her mother Nita Massey of Pearl and brother Donald Massey (Amanda), nieces Grace and Melody, and granddaughter Matleigh Lay Lewis. Connie leaves a large family of loving Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.

Connie was born on January 7, 1969 to Nita Reid Massey and Jimmie Massey. Jimmie preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Pearl High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. After working for many years, she concentrated her love and energy on her daughters and their activities. She was a devoted "cheerleader mom," tailgating and socializing at the Brandon High School football games and traveling to cheer competitions were favorite pastimes. Connie was a wonderful cook, and she entertained many friends in their home.

The family appreciates all the time and care given by Dr. Justin Baker and Dr. Edward Copeland. Hospice Ministries provided a quiet, loving environment that made her last days with us comfortable. To all her dear friends - bless you for the love and support, the trips, visits, calls, prayers, and sharing. You made her life so much happier. We all will miss her.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be scheduled once public health conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice Ministries, Brandon Baptist Church, or to .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sebrell Funeral Home
Download Now