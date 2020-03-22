|
Constance Massey "Connie" Ponder
Brandon - Constance Massey ("Connie") Ponder was lifted into heaven on March 22, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Joel Ponder, daughters Baylee Grace Ponder, Jordan Alexandria Ponder, Lindsey Ponder Lewis (Hunter), and Taylor Ponder McKay (Kevin). Also surviving is her mother Nita Massey of Pearl and brother Donald Massey (Amanda), nieces Grace and Melody, and granddaughter Matleigh Lay Lewis. Connie leaves a large family of loving Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
Connie was born on January 7, 1969 to Nita Reid Massey and Jimmie Massey. Jimmie preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Pearl High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. After working for many years, she concentrated her love and energy on her daughters and their activities. She was a devoted "cheerleader mom," tailgating and socializing at the Brandon High School football games and traveling to cheer competitions were favorite pastimes. Connie was a wonderful cook, and she entertained many friends in their home.
The family appreciates all the time and care given by Dr. Justin Baker and Dr. Edward Copeland. Hospice Ministries provided a quiet, loving environment that made her last days with us comfortable. To all her dear friends - bless you for the love and support, the trips, visits, calls, prayers, and sharing. You made her life so much happier. We all will miss her.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be scheduled once public health conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice Ministries, Brandon Baptist Church, or to .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020