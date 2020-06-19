Cora Deline Springfield TaylorCrystal Springs - Cora Deline Springfield Taylor, 96, passed away June 17, 2020, at Copiah County Medical Center in Hazlehurst following complications from surgery. She was born in West, MS, on December 30, 1923. She graduated from West High School where she met Luther C. Taylor who was her teacher her senior years. He proposed to her at dinner on the President in New Orleans. After marriage, they enjoyed living in Bay Springs where he taught his second year. After that, they made Crystal Springs their home where she enjoyed being at educator's wife, as well as a loving mother and homemaker.Deline was a member of First Presbyterian Church, and her loves were cooking, flowers, and taking care of all animals. She also enjoyed taking ballroom dancing lessons later in life. Her trophy from New Orleans competition has a special place of honor in her home!In recent years she made Pine Crest Guest Home her home. She made many new friends and had wonderful caregivers. Many heard her praying as they walked down the hall for "those in sorrow, in trouble, the needy, the poor, the elderly, the sick and lonely."She was preceded in death by her parents, Murphy and Sallie Springfield; husband, sister, Evelyn Ray; brother, Uel Springfield; several nephews and a niece. She is survived by her children: Linda Milner (Don), Ronnie Taylor (Gail) of Jacksonville, FL, and Jimmy Taylor. Her great love was her granddaughter, Sara Taylor of Savannah, GA. She was beloved by her nieces and nephews as well.Her children though they needed to take care of their mother, but when COVID-19 came about, and she couldn't have company anymore, she proved to be a warrior. She dealt with hospital stays, being in quarantine when she came back, surgery and recuperation thanks to the kindness of others. She proved to be a true hero in every sense of the word.Visitation will be 10:30am-11:30am Monday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11:30am Monday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.