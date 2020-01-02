|
|
Cora Quimby Loflin
Jackson - Cora Quimby Loflin, 81, of Jackson passed away on December 30, 2019. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Wesleyanna United Methodist Church in Star. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM.
Cora was born December 24, 1938. She married Jan Harrison Loflin in 1958. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage and many adventures together. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Cora took pride in her work ethic whether inside the home or at one of the many jobs she held throughout the years. She was generous with her time, energy, and talent, making those around her feel special. Cora loved to travel, read, and garden.
Cora is survived by her husband Jan Loflin of Jackson. She is also survived by daughter Pamela and her husband Major William Baker, USMC of King, NC; grandson Harrison Baker of Greenville, SC; granddaughter Kimberly and her husband Captain Kane Jones, USAF of Biloxi, MS; great granddaughter Shelby Jones of Biloxi, MS; brothers Bill Quimby, Robert Quimby, and Oscar Quimby. Cora is preceded in death by sons Kevin Lee Loflin and Steven Bryant Loflin; sister Eva Norton; and brothers Jim Quimby and George Quimby.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020