Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
3580 Robinson Rd.
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-3666
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
3580 Robinson Rd.
Jackson, MS 39209
Corine Kendrick Clemons

Corine Kendrick Clemons Obituary
Corine Kendrick Clemons

Huntersville, NC - Corine Kendrick Clemons, 65, a native of Terry, Mississippi passed away Aug. 4, 2019 in Huntersville.

Services will be Sunday August 11, 2019, at Westhaven Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Mississippi at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Collis Hill Church of Christ Holiness USA cemetery in Terry. Repast will follow immediately in Collis Hill Church Fellowship Hall.

Corine was a beloved wife and mother. And she was an accomplished businesswoman with a distinguished career in banking and real estate. She graduated from Rutgers University in accounting.

She was preceded in death by parents, Alfred Kendrick Sr. and Dorothy Kendrick; sisters, Pamela Kendrick Taylor and Verna Kendrick Nwajagu.

She is survived by husband, John Gregory Clemons of Huntersville, NC; daughter Diarra Clemons of Huntersville, NC, sisters, Verlean (Richard) Brown of Orlando, FL, Doris Brown of Baltimore, MD, Alfrednette (Nelson) Atkinson of Jackson, MS, Jeannette Williams of Jackson, MS, Pattie (Jimmie) Gates of Jackson, brothers, Alfred (Shannon) Kendrick Jr. of Terry, MS and Avon Kendrick of San Diego, CA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
