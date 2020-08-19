Cornelia Hines Bullock
Clinton - Cornelia Hines Bullock, 87, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Friday, August 21 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with funeral services to follow in the chapel.
Mrs. Bullock was born on October 21, 1932 to the late Minor L and Carrie Ritchey Hines.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Bullock; parents; siblings, Flois Hines, Bernice Currie, and Johnny Hines.
She is survived by her children, Randy Bullock (Linda) and Beverly Clayton (Sam); 3 grandchildren; and her brother, Minor Hines.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alta Woods Baptist Church: 168 Colonial Dr, Jackson, MS 39204.
