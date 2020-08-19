1/
Cornelia Hines Bullock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cornelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cornelia Hines Bullock

Clinton - Cornelia Hines Bullock, 87, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Friday, August 21 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with funeral services to follow in the chapel.

Mrs. Bullock was born on October 21, 1932 to the late Minor L and Carrie Ritchey Hines.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Bullock; parents; siblings, Flois Hines, Bernice Currie, and Johnny Hines.

She is survived by her children, Randy Bullock (Linda) and Beverly Clayton (Sam); 3 grandchildren; and her brother, Minor Hines.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alta Woods Baptist Church: 168 Colonial Dr, Jackson, MS 39204.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for the online guestbook and extended obituary.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
6019222123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakewood Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved