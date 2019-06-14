|
Cornelius Turner
- - On Friday, June 7, 2019, Cornelius Turner passed away at the age of 91. Cornelius was born on October 11, 1927, in Edwards, Mississippi, to Mary (Montgomery) and Lucene Turner. He attended Southern Christian Institute in Edwards, Mississippi, and served in the Merchant Marines. On December 30, 1948, he married Marian Laurent and they raised four daughters: Lisa, Sheila, Adrianne, and Dorian.
Cornelius was predeceased by his mother Mary, his father Lucene, and his daughter Sheila. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marian; his three daughters Lisa, Adrianne, and Dorian; his grandchildren Amber (Mercury) Hall, Brandon (Devon) Washington, and Angel Lagunas; his sisters Mary Snow, Grace Farrell, and Ester Crenshaw; and his brother Franklin D. Turner. Cornelius will always be remembered as a loving husband and father, a business and community icon, and a fearless champion of civil rights.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at St. Richard Catholic Church at 1242 Lynnwood Drive, Jackson at 10:00 a.m. A celebration of the life of Cornelius Turner will follow at Char Restaurant in Highland Village Shopping Center at 4500 I-55 North Frontage Road, Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area or The Piney Woods School.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 14, 2019