Resources
More Obituaries for Courtney Noone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Courtney Noone


1989 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Courtney Noone Obituary
Courtney Noone

Madison - Courtney Alison Noone passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Saturday, January 25 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM with funeral services to follow. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Courtney was born on June 6, 1989 in Jackson, MS. She was a member of Lakeshore Congregational Methodist Church. She played Select Softball and was an avid animal lover. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and contagious laughter.

Courtney is preceded in death by her brothers, Craig and Chad Noone. She is survived by her parents, Charles and Sharon Noone; brother, Chris A. Noone (Julie); nieces, Ally and Marli Noone; and nephews, Adam and Zach Noone.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CARA at carams.org or 960 N Flag Chapel Rd, Jackson, MS 39209

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Courtney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -