Courtney Noone
Madison - Courtney Alison Noone passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Saturday, January 25 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM with funeral services to follow. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Courtney was born on June 6, 1989 in Jackson, MS. She was a member of Lakeshore Congregational Methodist Church. She played Select Softball and was an avid animal lover. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and contagious laughter.
Courtney is preceded in death by her brothers, Craig and Chad Noone. She is survived by her parents, Charles and Sharon Noone; brother, Chris A. Noone (Julie); nieces, Ally and Marli Noone; and nephews, Adam and Zach Noone.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CARA at carams.org or 960 N Flag Chapel Rd, Jackson, MS 39209
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020