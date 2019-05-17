CSM T.D. Cunningham



Terry - Theron Donald Cunningham, 81, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Merit Health River Region Hospital in Vicksburg. Visitation will be 9:45am until the 11:00am funeral service Monday, May 20, 2019 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram. Interment will follow at MS Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS.



Mr. Cunningham was born in Meridian, MS and a long time resident of Terry. He was a faithful member of Highpointe Baptist Church. Mr. Cunningham retired after 40 years of loyal service with the U.S. Army and National Guard. He began his career serving our country in the Army Airborne and ended his career as a Recruiter and a proud Green Beret for the National Guard Special Forces. Loving the outdoors, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid runner. He also loved to travel and worked five summers in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and Montana. Mr. Cunningham enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a member of the Patriot Guard for several years. He loved his family and put their needs first. He was a caring person, always ready to help the less fortunate.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Theron Woodrow Cunningham and Myrtle Covington Cunningham; siblings, Barbara and Terry Joe; daughter, Donna Lynn and grandson SSgt. Jason Rogers who was serving the U.S. Marine Corp. in Afghanistan.



Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Sarah Cunningham; sons, Christopher Cunningham (Hannah) of Pearl and Theron Douglas "Doug" Cunningham of Terry; daughter, Jenny Cunningham Smith (Eddie) of Brandon; brothers, Louis Cunningham (Sara), Lindsey Cunningham and Wayne Cunningham (Linda), all of FL; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; extended family and a host of friends.



