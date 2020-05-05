Curtis Bates
1940 - 2020
Curtis Bates

Jackson - Robert "Curtis" Bates, age 79, passed away at home on May 04, 2020 at 3:05 a.m. after a brief illness. Due to the current circumstances, the family will have a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 07 at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Mr. Bates was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Bates and Lola Bates. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Elaine Ellis Bates; one son, John Bates; one daughter, Audrey (Gary) Touchton; three grand-children, Tyler Touchton, Makayla Bates, and Chelsea McClanhand; two brothers, Douglas Bates and Troy Bates; and one sister, Rebecca Nichols; along with lots of friends and other family members who loved him dearly.

Curtis' main goal in life was to see that everyone he knew was saved. He loved the Lord with all his heart and soul. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him, but we all know for sure where he is and where he prayed every day to go after he got sick. He was a master mechanic and drive-train specialist for 30 years at Allied Equipment and six years at the City of Jackson.

Online guestbook may be signed at chancellorfuneralhome.com




Published in Clarion Ledger from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
