Cynthia Ann Ory Broome
Clinton - Cynthia Ann Ory Broome, 62, has finished her earthly race and has obtained the goal and prize for which God has called her to Heaven through her faith in Jesus Christ. She died on Thursday, April 11, and is now with her Heavenly Father. Visitation will be from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm on Monday, April 15, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Clinton, MS. A funeral service will follow in the sanctuary at 3:00 pm with graveside at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS.
Cynthia was born on April 19, 1956, in Jackson, MS, to the late Edmond Andrew Ory, III, and the late Gloria Genevieve Milner Ory. She graduated from McCluer High School, now Hillcrest Christian School, in 1974, as valedictorian. She graduated from Mississippi College in 1978 with a degree in Speech and Communicative Arts and a minor in English. Cynthia began her career as a reporter and anchor for the Mississippi Radio News Network. She then served as the Public Relations Director at the Mississippi Employment Security Commission.
Cynthia married Russell Broome in May, 1981, and after children came she devoted herself to being a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. Cynthia loved taking family road trips in the minivan and showing her children all of the great sights of the United States.
Cynthia had a love for writing and could compose with perfect grammar and punctuation. She passed these traits to her two sons. She used her love of writing to become a freelance writer for the Clinton News after her children were grown. Many people commented about her articles that were featured in the local paper. Cynthia found her last love in being an employee of Mississippi College in the Psychology Department and in the Office of the Registrar. She made many dear friends in the Registrar's Office and would have loved to return to work after her liver/kidney transplant in June, 2017.
Cynthia was a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton, MS, and served her Lord in several areas working with preschool children, Disciple Now, the Missions Committee, and directing the Royal Ambassador boys missions program. Cynthia's sons were in the Clinton High School band and she wrote many articles for the Band Boosters that were published in the Clinton News.
Besides her parents, Cynthia was preceded in death by a son, Adam. She is survived by her husband, Russell Broome, of Clinton, son Michael Broome of Madison, son Phillip Broome of Clinton, sister Lydia Ory of Madison, and brother Andrew Ory of New Hebron, MS. She is also survived by her aunts Charlotte Marshall (Bob), of Mobile, AL, and Joy Reid (Bud), of Clinton and numerous first cousins and their families.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be designated in her memory to First Baptist Church of Clinton GO fund which helps send church members locally, nationally, and internationally on missions to tell the Good News of Jesus Christ.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019