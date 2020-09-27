Cynthia Anne Dubard Johnston



Cynthia Anne Dubard Johnston was born to Lewis Adam Dubard, Jr., and Maxine Nelson Dubard in Grenada, Mississippi, on June 3, 1942. Raised in the farming community of Dubard with her older sister Alma, Cynthia was the Valedictorian at John Rundle High School in Grenada. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Millsaps College where she was a cheerleader and was also selected Miss Millsaps and Most Beautiful. It was at Millsaps where Cynthia met her husband, Brent Johnston, who played football and who would become her husband of 59 years.



Cynthia taught English at Westpoint High School, Jackson Prep and other Jackson area schools. She retired from her teaching career to help raise her three boys. During this time, Cynthia enjoyed attending Jackson Academy sporting events where her sons Brent, Bard and Greg competed. Cynthia also cherished her family's many trips to the Florida beach at Jetty East. After her sons were grown, Cynthia returned to Millsaps where she received a Post-Graduate Degree in Accounting. She also enjoyed a long tenure with Davenport, Holliday and Jones in both construction accounting and marketing. Cynthia always had a keen eye for color and used her interior designing and accounting skills to help her husband and son Greg's real estate and construction businesses.



As Cynthia's grandchildren came along, Cynthia continued her love and avid support for JA athletics as well as all other extracurricular activities that involved her grandchildren including her granddaughter Tori's performances. Cynthia's Christian faith was by far the most important thing to her. She taught both second grade and high school girls for many years at First Baptist Madison where Cynthia and her husband Brent have been active members since 1982. Cynthia demonstrated her love for Christ by constantly serving and meeting the needs of her family, attending her Women's Bible Study and praying consistently for those in her life. Cynthia had a lifelong love of reading, crossword puzzles, playing classical music on piano and gardening. Cynthia went to be with the Lord on September 22, 2020.



She is survived by her husband Brent L. Johnston, Sr., of Madison; her sons, Brent L. Johnston, Jr. (Scarlett), Lewis Dubard Johnston (Jennifer), and Gregory Moreau Johnston (Michelle) of Madison; her sister Alma Dubard Campbell (Mike) (deceased) of Grenada; her grandchildren, Brent (Trey) L. Johnston, III, Jesse Clanton Johnston, Jacob Grafton Johnston, Victoria Dubard Johnston, Gregory Moreau Johnston, Jr., Harrison Scott Johnston of Madison; and her beloved cat, Peanut.



Due to COVID-19 considerations, a private family service was held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Madison.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store