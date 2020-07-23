1/1
Cynthia Denise Shorter Auttonberry BSN MSN RN Ph.D.
1957 - 2020
Cynthia Denise Shorter Auttonberry

Madison - Dr. Denise Auttonberry, RN, BSN, MSN, Ph.D. (AKA Dr. A) age 62, passed away on July 22, 2020 at St. Dominic Jackson Memorial Hospital due to complications after surgery. Her husband Kenny and daughter Alyson were there with her and did not leave her side.

Denise was born on August 12, 1957 to Vernon Shorter and Evelyn England and is a native of Jackson, MS. Dr. Auttonberry began her career after graduating with a Degree in Nursing from Mississippi College. She continued her studies throughout the years until earning her Master's Degree and Doctorate Degree. Teaching was her passion and she traveled across the Southeast teaching CPR. She also taught Nursing for Hinds Nursing School and was an Instructor at the University of Mobile. Dr. Auttonberry was the founder of Auttonberry Pro Health Nursing Education which eventually became known as an American Heart Association Training Center.

Denise is survived by her husband of 47 years, Kenny P. Auttonberry; daughter, Alyson Auttonberry Sparks (Brendon); granddaughters, Madelyn Sparks and Hailey Grace Sparks; mother in law, Bonnie Auttonberry, step father, Wayne England; step brother, Chuck England and her three Shih Tzu furbabies; Sophie, Lia and Jasmine.

Denise is preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Alicia Dawn Auttonberry.

Visitation will be 2:00pm until 4:00pm Sunday July 26, 2020 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating her life will be at Madison First Baptist Church at 10:00am on Monday July 27, 2020 with interment to follow at Jessamine Cemetery in Ridgeland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial in her name may be made to American Heart Association or American Lung Association.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
JUL
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Madison First Baptist Church
