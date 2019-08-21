|
Cynthia Loyise Cain Profilet
Canton - Surrounded by dear family and friends, Cynthia succumbed to interstitial lung disease on August 16, 2019, at Specialty Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. She was born in Canton, Mississippi on May 25, 1945, to Margarete Mosby Cain and William Sterling Cain.
Cynthia graduated from Canton High School and from Ole Miss. She was very talented musically, using that talent in the Canton High School Band as student conductor and as a Lions All State Band member; at Canton Academy as director of the children's choir; and as song leader of her adored Tri Deltas at Ole Miss. She taught school in Canton and in Jackson, Mississippi for many years, sharing her knowledge and experience with many young students. She excelled at golf and was a golf teacher to many aspiring young players. She was the writer of two published books. And she was a colorful Canton character in her own right!
And most importantly, she was a child of God, baptized and confirmed in Grace Episcopal Church in Canton, Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Sterling, and by her parents.
She is survived by her son, Ben Profilet of Ridgeland, Ms.; her two sisters, Katherine Curran and Weety Edwards; many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
We would like to thank all of the loving and caring friends who were there for Cynthia during her lifetime, and to those who surrounded her with prayers, songs, and love at her bedside.
There will be a graveside service on Thursday morning, August 22 at 10:00 at the Canton cemetery at the Mosby Family plot. All are welcome.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 21, 2019