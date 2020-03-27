|
Cynthia Sipp Davis
Jackson - Cynthia Sipp Davis
January 20, 1956 - March 26, 2020
Cynthia Sipp Davis departed her earthly life on March 26, 2020.
Cynthia was born in Columbia, MS on January 20, 1956. She was the daughter of the late James C. Jackson Sr. & Irma Sipp.
She graduated from Columbia High School, class of 1974; Utica Jr. College Class, of 1976; Thee Jackson State University, 1978; and The University of Mississippi, 1988.
Cynthia was an active member of St. Luther Missionary Baptist Church and Long Time President of the St. Luther Inspirational Choir(SLIC), an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and she was a well known Jackson Area Florist. Cynthia was a retired Medical Technologist at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and a Medical Technologist at Merit Health until God called her home.
She is survived by her only child, Jessica LaRue Davis of Stockbridge, GA and three grandchildren Jade A'nya Davis, Antonio Short II, and Aiden Marley Short.
She leaves 15 siblings Willie James Swinney, James Jackson Jr. (Preacher), Ron Jackson (SugarMan), Mitchell Jackson, Eddie Hartwell Sr., Stevie Alexander, Eric McCorkel, Linda Avrett, Evelyn Kelly, Essie Jackson, Mildred Dillion, Margie Jackson, Bev Moses, Jillian Price, & Joy Price.
Her Family of Love is Donna Kay Moore, Karen & Charles Smith, Gregory & Daphne Davis.
Visitation will be 8:00 am to 8:00 pm at Westhaven Funeral Home in Jackson, MS on Monday, March 30, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 31, at 11:00 a.m.at Autumn Woods Memorial Gardens.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020