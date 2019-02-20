Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
For more information about
Cynthia Light
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Light
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Storey Sharp Light


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cynthia Storey Sharp Light Obituary
Cynthia Storey Sharp Light

Jackson - Cynthia Storey Sharp Light went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 68. She was born in Jackson, Mississippi on October 11, 1950 to Wyatt Duncan Sharp, Sr. and Edna Ruth Burks Sharp.

She is survived by her brother Wyatt Duncan Sharp, Jr., her sister Kathleen Pope Sharp Hudson and her husband Robert Lewis Hudson, her son Y. K. Light, III and his wife Julie Lynn Light, and two grandchildren Christian Lawrence Light and Savannah Victoria Light who were very dear to her.

She will be laid to rest alongside her mother and father at Lakewood Memorial Cemetery in Jackson, Mississippi.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakewood Funeral Home
Download Now