Cynthia Storey Sharp Light
Jackson - Cynthia Storey Sharp Light went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 68. She was born in Jackson, Mississippi on October 11, 1950 to Wyatt Duncan Sharp, Sr. and Edna Ruth Burks Sharp.
She is survived by her brother Wyatt Duncan Sharp, Jr., her sister Kathleen Pope Sharp Hudson and her husband Robert Lewis Hudson, her son Y. K. Light, III and his wife Julie Lynn Light, and two grandchildren Christian Lawrence Light and Savannah Victoria Light who were very dear to her.
She will be laid to rest alongside her mother and father at Lakewood Memorial Cemetery in Jackson, Mississippi.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 20, 2019