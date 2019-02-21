|
|
Cynthia Thomas Brooks
Jackson - Cynthia Thomas Brooks (Cindy), 65, passed away on February 19th in Ridgeland, MS. Cindy was born on April 5, 1953, to Luther Frank Thomas and Gloria B. Thomas.
She was the granddaughter of the late Mr. Frank R. Thomas and Lucille R. Thomas and also granddaughter of Norman Beggiani and Adele Joseph Beggiani.
Cindy married Clyde David Brooks in 1981 and they have 3 children. Jennifer Brooks Valladares (Melvin), Jason Thomas Brooks (Christy), and Stephanie Brooks Boykin (Reynolds). She has two grandchildren Harrison James Brooks, Age 3, Olivia Adele Boykin, Age 1 1/2, and is expecting her third grandchild Sims Thomas Brooks in March.
Cindy was a member of The Cathedral of St. Peter the Apostle where she served on many committees and was Hospitality Hostess for 20 years.
The family would like to thank Oncologist, Dr. Justin Baker and are grateful to the wonderful staff at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.
A visitation will be held at St. Clare Hall at St. Francis of Assisi on Thursday February 21, 2019, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. On Friday, February 22nd, a funeral mass will be held at The Cathedral of St. Peter the Apostle on at 2:00pm in Jackson. Burial will follow in Natchez Trace Cemetery in Madison.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jackson Prep Foundation.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019