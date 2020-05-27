Daisy Hawthorne
Daisy Hawthorne, 92, passed away May 22 at Edgewood Health and Rehab in Byram, MS. A graveside service at Autumn Woods Memorial Garden in Jackson will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 29. Visitation is scheduled for 12:00 - 5:00 p.m. Thursday at Collins Northside Chapel, 461 West Northside Drive.
Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 27 to May 29, 2020.