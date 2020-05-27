Daisy Hawthorne
Daisy Hawthorne

Daisy Hawthorne, 92, passed away May 22 at Edgewood Health and Rehab in Byram, MS. A graveside service at Autumn Woods Memorial Garden in Jackson will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 29. Visitation is scheduled for 12:00 - 5:00 p.m. Thursday at Collins Northside Chapel, 461 West Northside Drive.

Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.




Published in Clarion Ledger from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
MAY
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Autumn Woods Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
461 W. Northside Dr
Jackson, MS 39206
601-366-9889
