Services
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
View Map

Daisy Ottet Parker


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daisy Ottet Parker Obituary
Daisy Ottet Parker

Benton - Daisy Ottet Parker, 87, of Benton Mississippi, passed away on March 1, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on August 11, 1932 to Albert August Ottet and Cecile Matlid in Geneva, Switzerland.

She moved from Switzerland to the United States with her husband in 1965. Mississippi was her home since 1976.

Daisy is survived by her daughter, Sandra Parker Johnston of Vaughan, MS; her sister Antoinette Barbier and her husband Rene Barbier of Nice, France; her grandchildren Brittany Johnston Edwards, James Denton Johnston, and Anna Shelby Johnston all of Vaughan, MS;

She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Curtis Parker of Benton, MS;

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am with a Memorial Service at 11:00 am at the Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison, MS., followed by a private graveside service held in the Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City, Mississippi.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her memory to Ellison United Methodist Church, Vaughan, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daisy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -