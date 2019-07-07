|
Dale Laurence Warren
Raymond - Dale Laurence Warren, 77, of Jackson passed away peacefully at the Jackson Veterans Home Friday, July 5, 2019.
Mr. Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Clara Warren, of Richland and son Spencer Dale Warren of Jackson. Born in Arkansas, he was raised in Richland MS, graduating from Florence High School in 1960.
He was married for 54 years to Ann Barnett Warren, of Jackson. In addition to his wife Ann, he is survived by daughter Tammy Whitton and husband, Bill, grandchildren Kady, Ridge and Cole and his beloved dog, Mike.Mr. Warren is also survived by his sister, Glenda Dale, and brothers, Paul Warren and wife Yvonne; Roger Warren and wife Donna; and Calvin Warren and wife Ginny.His extended family includes many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Special thanks to niece, Sandra Stein, who was incredibly helpful with his care during his extended illness.
In the early sixties, Mr. Warren served in the 114th MP Division of the MS National Guard, including a period of active duty during the Berlin Crisis. After his military service, he drove for many years with Red Ball Trucking and later retired from Frito Lay. In retirement, he was able to enjoy his favorite sport as a regular member of the men's golf group at the Sonny Guy course in Jackson. Dale will be remembered for his keen sense of style and his ability to putt under pressure. His family wants to thank Harold Burt and the rest of the "Muni" group for their love and friendship for so many years.
A funeral service will be Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 am with visitation two hours prior with interment to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be brothers Roger Warren and Calvin Warren, son-in-law Dr. Bill Whitton, nephews Darren Warren and Shelby Warren and Terry Stein. Honorary pallbearer is Harold Burt.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 7, 2019