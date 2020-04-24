|
Dale R. Buchanan
Ridgeland - Dale R. Buchanan, 79, died peacefully April 21, 2020 at UMMC after a lengthy battle with lung cancer and its complications. He was the son of Winn and Lucille Bartz Buchanan. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Todd Buchanan, brother Steve Buchanan (Karin), brother-in-law, Paxton Todd (Krystal), sister-in-law, Melinda T. Presher (Dave). He is survived by son, Mike Buchanan (Robin), daughter Marci Kinchen, grandchildren, Haley Buchanan Etheridge, Mallory Buchanan Barber, Taylor Raye Buchanan, Nathan Todd Kinchen (Amber), Victoria Kinchen George (Cecil); great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Claire Russell, Ryder Scheurer, Kayden George, Hadley George, Avery Kinchen, Alayna Kinchen; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, who all brightened his days. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle who will not be forgotten.
Every church choir from Mississippi to Florida of which he was a member was happy to have his voice. Singing in barbershop choruses and quartets was one of the joys of his life. His high tenor and later mellow voice caught his audiences' attention as well as his positive attitude even when life threw lemons in his way which was often. He loved life. He cherished his long time elementary school lunch bunch as well as all other friends. His generosity was never ending. When he saw a need he re-acted without much hesitation and was always available for advice freely given. An avid reader he was, fishing was a passion, and travelling, he and Mary enjoyed; due to their spirit of adventure. After graduation from Duling Elementary, Bailey Jr. High, Murrah High and University of Southern Mississippi, he found his niche in commercial building and development.
A Celebration of Dale's Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Philips Casaday Choir Fund, 5400 Old Canton Road, Jackson, MS 39211.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020