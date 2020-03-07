|
Dallas M. Lee
Pearl - Dallas Monroe Lee, 82, went home to Heaven on Friday March 6, 2020, while surrounded by his family at home.
Mr. Lee was born December 30, 1937, in Progress/Walthall County, a son of the late Ellis W. Lee and Liddie Mae Dallis Lee, and was a 1956 graduate of Bloomo High School in Neshoba County. He married his high school sweetheart, Doris Spears, on May 9, 1957.
Mr. Lee was a longtime member of Pearson Baptist Church in Pearl. He enjoyed a lengthy career in banking with Sunburst Bank for 10 years and Deposit Guaranty Bank for more than 25 years.
Mr. Lee's innate nature to be stalwart and loyal served him well throughout his life, and he instilled these traits in his children. He took pride in family and home, and he cared for them in a special way. Whether tending his yard, cleaning his car or lovingly guiding his family, Mr. Lee appreciated everything he was blessed with.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Doris Lee; son, Earl Lee (Melora); daughter, Deborah Hudson (Kerry); brother, Clint Lee; sister, Sue Lee; grandchildren, Kyle Monroe Lee (Alison), Ryan Hudson, and Rebecca Hudson; and great-grandson, Aiden Thomas Lee.
Visitation will be 9:00-11:00am, Monday, March 9, 2020, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am in the funeral home chapel with interment in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020