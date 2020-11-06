Dan L. Walker
Canton - Dan L. Walker, 77, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Jackson. Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 9:00 am until the 11:00 am chapel service. Burial will be in Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery in Madison.
Dan was a longtime sales representative for Aurora Casket Company and a member of the Mississippi Funeral Supply Sales Club. He was a U. S. Navy veteran.
Survivors include: sons, Anson Walker of Canton and Matt Walker (Christy) of Gluckstadt; brother, Earl Walker, Jr. of Jackson; and granddaughters, Mary Tristen Walker and Mattie Reagan Walker.
A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com
.