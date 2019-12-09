|
Dan Painter
Brandon - Dan Edward Painter, 85, died December 8, 2019, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS with his family by his side.
Dan was born on May 4, 1934, and graduated from Central High School in 1952. In 1961 he married the love of his life, Jerry Dean Williams, and the two shared 54 years together. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Truett Painter and Margaret Louise Clark Painter, a sister, Betty Jean Painter Strong, his wife, Jerry Painter, and a brother, Christopher Lynn Painter. Survivors include his nephew, Glen Edward Pitts, his nieces, Patricia Dingler and Regina Yost, and many extended nieces and nephews, godchildren and a multitude of friends he called family.
Dan was a self-employed vender for Ford Gum from the time he graduated from high school to the end of 2018. Many around Mississippi would recognize him as "The Gumball Man!"
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram, MS from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with services held in the Chapel at Chancellor Funeral Home immediately thereafter. Burial will follow at Springridge Road United Methodist Church cemetery.
