Daniel Curtis Cuthbert
Daniel Curtis Cuthbert passed away March 31,2020 at the age of 65. He was born April 22, 1954 in San Antonio Texas the youngest son of jack and Beth Cuthbert. Dan graduated from Jackson prep and continued his education at ole miss where he was a member of kappa alpha fraternity and pi sigma epsilon business fraternity. Upon graduating in 1976 with a bachelor of business administration he began a career in the insurance industry and became a regional for commercial union. In 1989 Dan started his own commercial adjusting firm and in 1991 was chosen to Do war reformation claims for Kuwait. Dan is survived by his mother Beth, brother Bruce and wife Kathy. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the kidney foundation of your choice
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020