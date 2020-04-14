|
Daniel E. Herlihy
Madison - Daniel Edward Herlihy, 95, died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, April 11, 2020 at St. Catherine's Village. His death was not Covid-19 related.
Dan was born on January 22, 1925 in Columbus, Ohio. His father, Edward G. Herlihy came from Chillicothe, Ohio and was a career army officer and his mother, Marion Hamilton Herlihy grew up in Deming, New Mexico.
Dan served in the Marine Corps during World War II and the Korean War. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1948 with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering and went to work on a geophysical field crew with Magnolia Petroleum Company.
Dan and Mary Clifford of Durango, Colorado were married on February 14, 1948 in Aztec, New Mexico. After many moves around the country with oil crews, the family settled in Jackson in 1959 where Dan was a staff geophysicist with Mobil Oil Company. In 1964, Dan went to work for Delta Exploration Company and in 1966, he went on his own as a consulting geophysicist. Dan worked for a wide range of clients all over the southeastern United States until he retired in 1998.
Dan was a member of the Society of Exploration Geophysicists, Jackson Geophysical Society, and the Mississippi Geological Society.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Marion Herlihy, his sister Margaret Stromquist and his daughter Ann Herlihy.
Dan leaves his beloved wife of 72 years, Mary Clifford Herlihy, their son John Herlihy and his wife Julie; their daughter Patricia Herlihy and her husband, Jay Cottingham; and their daughter Carol Stuckey and her husband, Paul. Dan had nine grandchildren: Jone Haug, Michael Herlihy, Cathrina Fernandez, Andrew Herlihy, Rachel and Rebecca Stuckey, and Jack, Danny and Matthew Cottingham. Dan had six great grandchildren: Morgan, Katie and Connor Herlihy, Sebastian Fernandez and Anders, Alex and Daniel Haug.
There will be a private graveside service on April 16, 2020 at Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland, MS.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Catherine's Village Dominican Fund, 969 Lakeland Drive, Jackson, MS 39216.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020