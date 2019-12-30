|
Daniel Francis Budzinski
Clinton - Daniel Francis Budzinski, 69, died at home on Tuesday December 24th. He was a loving father, uncle, brother and grandfather.
Dan was born September 22, 1950 in Salamanca, NY. He graduated from Dyke College in 1970 and made Clinton, MS his home in 1980. He had a long career in retail sales and took tremendous pride in his work.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theresa and Al; and his brother, Joseph.
He is survived by his daughters, Kristi and Kari; brother Ben and sister Rita and grandsons Landon Prestidge and Felix Whitmore.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton.
