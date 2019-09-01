|
|
Daniel Homer Robinson
Pearl - Daniel Homer Robinson passed away in his home on August 30th, 2019 at the age of 59.
Homer is predeceased by his father, Farrell Robinson.
Homer is survived by his daughters, Danielle Robinson and Morgan Goodman (Jonathan); son, Jesse Robinson; four-legged best friend, Buddy; brothers, David Robinson (Debbie) and Dwayne Robinson (Rene); sisters, Donna Bryan (Chuck) and Deb Robinson; and mother, Marvis Donez Robinson. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 6 nieces and nephews.
He is lovingly remembered by his fiancé, Karen Odom, as well as many life-long friends.
Homer was born February 4th, 1960 in Jackson, MS and spent every moment of his life since then running the roads of Pearl, MS. Homer always knew the importance of working hard, spending the majority of his life working for the family business, Robbie Robinson Inc. When he wasn't out striping a road, you could usually find him either on a race track or under the hood of a car "Homer-rized " something that needed to be fixed. He was a very selfless man who never met a stranger and was always willing to help out a person in need.
The visitation will be held at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home, 3780 Highway 80 East, Pearl, MS 39208, on Monday, September 2nd from 5-8PM.
The funeral service will also be held at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 3rd at 11AM. Burial to follow at Fairmount Waco Cemetery, Smith County Road 100, Mize, MS 39116.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 1, 2019