Daniel J. Gore
Muncy, PA - March 25, 1939-February 9, 2020.
Daniel Joseph Gore, 80, of Muncy, Pennsylvania, passed away at the UPMC Gatehouse on Sunday, February 9, 2020. The youngest of ten children of the late Rev. John Ellis Gore and Mary Pepper Gore, he was born in Big Creek, Mississippi. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1957. On December 23, 1957, he married Sylvia Ann Allbritton, his high school sweetheart. Dan graduated from Howard College, Birmingham, Alabama, in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy and served as Assistant Vice President of Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. He completed a Masters in Healthcare Administration at Mississippi College. Dan enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers, nephews, and close friends. He especially enjoyed golfing with his brother, Albert. He adored his grandson, Jonathan and enjoyed teaching him to play baseball, basketball, golf, and archery while attending his many little league games. He was involved in activities at his local church wherever he lived and enjoyed a neighborhood Bible study while living in Clinton.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Sylvia Ann Allbritton Gore; daughter, Sylvia Laureen Gore Reeder (Laurie) and husband, Joseph C. Reeder; grandson, Jonathan Daniel Reeder; brother, Brig. Gen. Thomas Pepper Gore, U.S. Army Retired; sisters-in-law Marianna Gore, Janie Gore, and Lois Gore; and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be held at 11:00 at Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton on Monday, February 17, 2020 with visitation from 9:30 - 11:00. There will be no graveside service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Dan to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 911 West 3rd Street Williamsport, PA 17701.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020