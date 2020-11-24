1/
Daniel Rose
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Rose

Jackson - Daniel Levi Rose, 81, of Jackson, Mississippi passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Lakeland Nursing Home and is eternally with his creator and Savior, Christ Jesus.

He was born February 10, 1939 in Princeton, West Virginia to Carl Levi Rose and Gladys Jeanne Kennedy Rose. As a child, Dan's family moved to Hollywood, Florida where he graduated from Broward High School. During his high school years he met his future wife Joyce Carol Bridges. They married in 1958 then moved to French Camp, Mississippi to serve at French Camp Academy.

They later moved to Jackson, Mississippi where he graduated from Belhaven University, attended Reformed Theological Seminary and served as a deacon at First Presbyterian Church. After working in Jackson, he and Joyce returned to French Camp Academy and remained until his retirement.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents and sister Robin Rose Burdette. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Joyce, daughter Kimberly Rose Wilkins (Coles), grandchildren Howard Coles Wilkins, III "Cody", Sarah Elizabeth Wilkins, Robert Daniel Wilkins and great-grandchild Howard Coles Wilkins IV.

A family graveside service will be held at Natchez Trace Memorial Park on Wednesday, November 26 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to French Camp Academy, 1 Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved