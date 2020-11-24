Daniel RoseJackson - Daniel Levi Rose, 81, of Jackson, Mississippi passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Lakeland Nursing Home and is eternally with his creator and Savior, Christ Jesus.He was born February 10, 1939 in Princeton, West Virginia to Carl Levi Rose and Gladys Jeanne Kennedy Rose. As a child, Dan's family moved to Hollywood, Florida where he graduated from Broward High School. During his high school years he met his future wife Joyce Carol Bridges. They married in 1958 then moved to French Camp, Mississippi to serve at French Camp Academy.They later moved to Jackson, Mississippi where he graduated from Belhaven University, attended Reformed Theological Seminary and served as a deacon at First Presbyterian Church. After working in Jackson, he and Joyce returned to French Camp Academy and remained until his retirement.Dan is preceded in death by his parents and sister Robin Rose Burdette. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Joyce, daughter Kimberly Rose Wilkins (Coles), grandchildren Howard Coles Wilkins, III "Cody", Sarah Elizabeth Wilkins, Robert Daniel Wilkins and great-grandchild Howard Coles Wilkins IV.A family graveside service will be held at Natchez Trace Memorial Park on Wednesday, November 26 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to French Camp Academy, 1 Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745.