|
|
Daniel W. Blackledge
Madison - Daniel Wilfred Blackledge, 91, died Tuesday March 5, 2019. Visitation is Sunday, March 10, 3-5 pm and Monday, 10-11 am at First Baptist Church, Jackson sanctuary with a celebration service following at 11:00 am.
Dan was the son of Daniel and Sara Jane Manning Blackledge and step-mother Burlie Brown Blackledge. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Woodrow Blackledge, sister Penny Gunn and his loving wife of 53 years, Ruth Ashley Blackledge.
Dan was born on October 4, 1927, in Bay Springs, Mississippi, and lived his adult life in Jackson and Madison, MS. Dan was a 70-year member of First Baptist Church, Jackson where he was a life deacon and served in a wide variety of church ministries. Without a doubt the highlight of his week was serving as a greeter at the church's children's drop-off and "high-fiving" all the children who came his way.
Dan served in the U.S. Army, and spent his career working as a commercial electrician, proudly associated with IBEW Local 480. "Blackie", who was well known throughout his industry as a skilled and knowledgeable electrician, also taught IBEW electrical apprenticeship school for 25 years.
In addition to his work as an electrician, he was also involved in a number of organizations including Gardeners of Jackson Garden Club, IBEW 480 retiree's club, Woodworker's club, FBCJ men's prayer group and the choir at The Home Place, his residence since 2011.
Dan is survived by his son, Carroll Blackledge (Sharon), daughter Janet Bullock (Mark), grandchildren - Nathan Bullock (Jessica), Sarah Hickner (Joey), Joel Bullock (Katie), Rob Blackledge (Emily) and Rachel Gunalda (Jonah). He is also survived by 6 great grandchildren and was excitedly anticipating the birth of 3 additional great grandchildren.
To accurately capture the life of Dan Blackledge in just a few words would be impossible but suffice it to say that his life was characterized by his love of God and others. He ran the race set before him with endurance and faith in God's promise of eternal life through a personal relationship with Jesus. And he finished strong!
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 430 N. President Street, Jackson, MS 39201 or to the Home Place, 7521 Old Canton Road, Madison, MS 39110.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 8, 2019