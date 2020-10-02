1/
Danny Carroll Bardin
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Danny Carroll Bardin

Danny Carroll Bardin was born on June 24, 1952 in Jackson, MS. He was called home to join our Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Danny was quick with a laugh and never met a stranger. He enjoyed his job driving his 18-wheeler, and loved riding his Harley motorcycle and watching drag racing. He was loved and will be missed by family and friends alike. Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton Bardin and Bonnie Jones Bardin, and his brother Morris Clayton "Buddy" Bardin. Danny is survived by his wife Tess Bardin, daughters Lissi Jeter and Mandie Robinson, two grandsons Leland and Trenton Jeter, and brother David Bardin. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Oak View Baptist Church at 3400 Kimbell Road, Terry, MS 39170, on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Oak View Baptist Church
