|
|
Danny Hassin
Flowood / Yazoo City - Danny Andrew Hassin, age 68, of Flowood, MS, died March 28, 2019, from complications during surgery. He was born July 6, 1950, son of the late Keleal and Lucille Hassin.
Danny is survived by his wife of 45 years, Margaret; sons, Drew of Jackson, MS, and Matthew of Old Saybrook, CT; brothers Keleal Hassin (Pat) of Gulfport, and Charles Hassin (Molly) of Spring, TX; sister, Diane Hassin Porter (Jay) of Montgomery, TX; and grandchildren, Andrew Hassin, Atticus Hassin, and Abigail Hassin of Madison, MS.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 2, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Yazoo City, Mississippi. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m.
Danny graduated Yazoo City High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. Following college, he worked several years at Yazoo Distributing Co. He then took charge of the family business, Hassin's on Broadway, until his retirement in 2002.
Danny loved Ole Miss football and kibbee, but most of all, he loved his family. His grandchildren were the light of his life and spending time with them was his greatest joy.
Memorials may be made to Stewpot Ministries of Jackson, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 31, 2019