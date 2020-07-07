1/
Danny Ralph Fulton
1958 - 2020
Danny Ralph Fulton

Pearl, MS - Danny Ralph Fulton, 61, passed away at home on Monday, July 6, 2020. There will be a 2pm Memorial Service on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Journey Church in Brandon, MS.

Danny was born in Philadelphia, MS on July 10, 1958, to Jerry R. Fulton and Barbara Van Devender Fulton Rambin. He grew up in Pearl and graduated from Pearl High School and went on to play baseball at Southern Mississippi on a 4-year scholarship. Danny was very loyal and faithful to his family and friends. He was a member of Journey Church. Danny was in the concrete business for over 30 years and was employed at 1st Choice Concrete Pumping.

Survivors include his father, Jerry R. Fulton (Susan); mother, Barbara Fulton Rambin (Lavelle); sister, Rena Fulton Cook (Mark); 2 nieces and nephews and 4 great nieces and great nephews.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
