Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
Daphne Brewer
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
Clinton - Daphne Brewer, 97, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. Funeral services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Saturday, February 9 at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Ms. Brewer was born on April 25, 1921 to the late RJ Brewer, Sr. and Effie Wilson Brewer. She retired from the MS Library Commission and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Jackson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, RJ Brewer, Jr. and James C. Brewer; and sister, Sarah Brewer Weston.

Ms. Brewer is survived by 4 nieces and 2 nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Jackson at 431 N State St, Jackson, MS 39201.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 8, 2019
