Daria Nosser HoodDaria Nosser Hood, 68, passed away July 21, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness.A graveside service and burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. July 25 at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Rev. Andy Andrews and Rev. David Elliott officiating. Visitation will be held at the cemetery after the service with the family.Please visit the website of Glenwood Funeral Home at www.glenwoodfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.