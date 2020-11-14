1/1
Darrell Rodney Hipp
1943 - 2020
Darrell Rodney Hipp

Brandon - Darrell Rodney Hipp, age 77 of Brandon, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at a local hospital.

Private family services will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Saint Paul Catholic Church.

Darrell was born in Crowley, LA on July 17, 1943 to the late Darrell Edward Hipp and Goldie Coles Hipp. He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and was a Retirement Consultant for Aetna.

He is survived by his wife, Jane L. Hipp; son, Matthew Coles Hipp (Deshay); brothers, James Edward Hipp and William Thomas Hipp (Frances); eight grandchildren, Natalie Gilmer, Hunter Hipp, Morgan Gilmer, Chelsea Evans, Shelby Hipp, Andrew Hipp, Caylee Hipp, and Caden Hipp; brother-in-law, Eric Louviere (Bettie); other relatives and friends. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Francine Louise Gilmer; sister, Vickie Dean Breaux; brother-in-law, Harris Breaux, and sister-in-law, Marilyn Hipp.

Honorary pallbearers will be, James Edward Hipp, William Thomas Hipp, Eric Louviere, Matthew Coles Hipp, Hunter Hipp, Andrew Hipp, Caden Hipp, and Ted Murray.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Saint Paul Catholic Church, 5971 MS-25, Flowood, MS 39232 in the memory of Darrell Hipp.

Geaux Tigers!!!

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.








Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Saint Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
