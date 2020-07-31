1/1
Darren Michael Carter
1978 - 2020
Darren Michael Carter

Brandon - Darren Michael Carter, 42, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The graveside service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Lakeland Place Garden Park. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland.

Darren was born on April 27, 1978 in Brookhaven, the son of Lowell Douglas Carter and Sheila Archer Carter. A graduate of Byram High School, he attended Mississippi State University. Darren enjoyed dirt track car racing and competed throughout the Southeastern United States and won numerous races. Darren worked in sales and prided himself on a strong work ethic.

Darren had a great passion for NASCAR and music. He will most be remembered as a beloved son and a loving brother.

He is preceded in death by his father, Lowell Douglas Carter and grandparents.

Darren is survived by his mother, Sheila Archer Carter of Brandon; brother, Wayne Douglas Carter and his wife, Andrea of Brandon and their children, Macy and Megan Carter; aunt, Kathy Covington and her husband, Walt of Florence; a host of cousins, especially Robert Bell and his wife Leigh of Florence. Darren is also survived by his loving Labrador, Austin, who he loved as a son.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Sebrell Funeral Home
AUG
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lakeland Place Garden Park
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
