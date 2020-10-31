Darryl Ainsworth Saunders



Darryl Ainsworth Saunders was born on July 11, 1957 in Columbus, OH to Titus and the late Kay Saunders. He passed from life on October 24, 2020. Darryl was the second oldest of four sons. He was a 1974 graduate of Columbus East High School and received his undergraduate degree in Education from Jackson State University, in Jackson, Mississippi.



Darryl received his first teaching position in the Los Angeles Unified School District. After several years, Darryl moved to Jackson, Mississippi and was employed by the Jackson Public Schools District until his retirement in 2017. Darryl was fluent in Spanish and taught exclusively in Spanish in Los Angeles. Through the years, Darryl was employed in Electronics/Appliance stores. He frequently was the top seller even though he worked mainly on the weekends. At one point Darryl was the number two salesman in the nation for Bose Electronics. Following his retirement from teaching, Darryl became a realtor.



Darryl was a member of Word of Life Church in Flowood, MS. Almost daily, Darryl could be found helping family, friends and others. Darryl enjoyed playing basketball and golf. He was an avid fan of THE Ohio State Buckeyes.



Darryl leaves behind his father Titus of Jackson, MS; brothers Duane, DeVaughn and Derek (Zula) Saunders all of Columbus, OH. He also leaves behind a cherished nephew, Dakotah Saunders and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins. We thank God for the gift that he gave us in the person of Darryl.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Westhaven Funeral Home, 3585 Robinson Rd, Jackson, MS. Services will be held graveside at the St. Thomas M.B. Memorial Garden, 4699 St. Thomas Rd, Bolton, MS. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are asked to give to food bank in your local area.









